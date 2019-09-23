Ashland celebrates founding with a weekend festival

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A stretch of road along Winchester Avenue in Ashland was blocked off to traffic this weekend, but it was all for community spirit.

The City of Ashland is celebrating its 33rd annual Poage Landing Days.

The three days festival celebrates the founding of the area, which was originally named Poage’s Landing when the Poage family settled along the Ohio River in the 18th century.

The free festival has everything from street vendors and concerts to inflatables for kids.

“Downtown businesses benefit from it. . . from everybody being down here. The concerts are great, and the people working at the festivals are great,” said Butch Scarberry, Ashland resident.

An organizer with the event said the three-day festival brings in about 20,000 people annually.

