Ashland Middle School wins award in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Middle School was named the Community Choice Award Winner in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The contest encourages students and teachers to think of ways to fix real-world issues in their community using skills in science, technology, engineering and math in the classroom.

WOWK 13 News first reported on Ashland Middle School students using an innovative approach to fix real-world problems in January.

Ashland Middle School will receive another $10,000 in technology in addition to the $50,000 the school won as a national finalist. Ashland Middle School won the award based on the number of online votes cast for them. The school was previously a state winner and one of 20 national finalists before winning the content.

