ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Ashland Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of starting a house fire on Thursday.

Ashland PD reports that Rachel Mitchell (aka Riffe) allegedly started a fire in the Evans Street area of Ashland.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police were able to obtain a warrant for her arrest but were unable to locate her.

If you have any information regarding her location, please contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 606-385-3127.