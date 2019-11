ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)- The Ashland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the Beech Street and 29th Street intersection. Police say one person was shot and the victim was on their own property. Boyd County EMS flew the victim out with multiple gunshot wounds to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Officers are now waiting for a search warrant on the home and looking for a suspect.