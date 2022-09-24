HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven by an elderly woman hit the front entrance to the gas station. He says witnesses told authorities she came into the parking lot and drove through the front door.

Zerkle says the vehicle struck a man who was leaving the building at the time. He was transported to a hospital with a broken leg, according to the sheriff. Zerkle says the driver was “okay, but a little confused,” when she was checked out by EMS.

The building sustained only minor damage.

Cabell County EMS, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene.