At least 11 hurt in collision between car, Cincinnati bus

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say around a dozen people have been sent to hospitals with injuries, some critical, when a car crossed a double yellow line and collided with a Cincinnati Metro bus.
Cincinnati police Lt. Brian Norris says one adult and two juveniles in the car were critically injured in the collision around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. A second adult inside the car was hospitalized in serious condition. All four were cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.
Seven people inside the bus were sent to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Norris says it’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
