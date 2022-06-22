ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in Athens for parole violations was also found in possession of narcotics on Tuesday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Ian Stevers for allegedly failing to appear to his parole officer.

Athens Deputies arrested Stevers at his home on Cambell Road in Athens and say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a handgun.

Stevers was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a parole violation.

The drugs are being sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for analysis.