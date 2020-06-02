Athletes join protest in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Dante Stills was one of the most recognizable faces in a crowd of hundreds protesting police violence Tuesday after the death of George Floyd.
Stills, a dominant defensive lineman for WVU football, joined the protest in an effort to “give hope” to others in his home state.
“I love being out here,” Stills said. “I’m from here, and I love seeing everybody come together as one, not devised as two separate. So being here and supporting black lives is a great opportunity.”
Several current and former WVU athletes joined the protest on High Street, including some of Stills’ football teammates.
Current WVU basketball players also joined the protest, as did former Mountaineer John Flowers.
