Athletes join protest in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Dante Stills was one of the most recognizable faces in a crowd of hundreds protesting police violence Tuesday after the death of George Floyd.

Stills, a dominant defensive lineman for WVU football, joined the protest in an effort to “give hope” to others in his home state.

“I love being out here,” Stills said. “I’m from here, and I love seeing everybody come together as one, not devised as two separate. So being here and supporting black lives is a great opportunity.”

Fairmont native Dante Stills: “I love seeing everybody come together as one.”



(🎥 via @abackenstoeWBOY) pic.twitter.com/Hf9yRvXxMp — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) June 2, 2020

Several current and former WVU athletes joined the protest on High Street, including some of Stills’ football teammates.

Current WVU basketball players also joined the protest, as did former Mountaineer John Flowers.

Peaceful protest in Morgantown today was beautiful.. good to see black and white people come together like that.. would have loved to hear supportfrom Morgantown PD but they did an AMAZING job keeping things organized while letting the people’s voices be heard. I love WV — john flowers (@jflow41) June 2, 2020

