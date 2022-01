EAST BANK, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a single-ATV crash on MacCorkle Avenue SE in East Bank.

The call came in right before 5 p.m., officials say.

They say that one person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say that the westbound lane is currently closed on this road.

They say that East Bank Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.