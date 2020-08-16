ATV’s are legal on some roads

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Drivers of ATV’s can now ride on the streets without the fear of getting a ticket. ATV’s are now street legal in certain scenarios.

A new West Virginia law, Senate Bill 690, states you have to outfit your ATV or side-by-side to make it street legal, so it can pass inspection. In order to pass inspection, ATV’s need to have headlights, turn signals and even a windshield, or a pair of protective lenses, along with other specifications.

Here are things you also need to know in order to drive smart and safe:

Any place that sells ATVs can issue a license for their vehicles.

ATV’s must be inspected

ATV inspections can only be done at a vehicle inspection station, not at a place like Mohawk PowerSports. Owner of Mohawk PowerSports Bob Faulkner told 59News he will help provide customers with what they need to help pass inspection.

“Thats really all we know but we will be happy to help anybody we can,” Faulkner stated.



ATV’s are only legal on roads without a yellow line, and in certain areas you can travel up to ten miles away from the trail head on any road.

For more details you can contact a vehicle inspection station.

