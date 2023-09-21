UPDATE: (9:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – First responders in Mason County have given the all clear following a bomb threat at a gas station

The threat was called in around 8:15.

At this time there is no word on any arrests.

People who live in the area who were forced to leave their homes are now being told they can return.

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are asking people to leave their homes due to an alleged bomb threat called into a gas station in Point Pleasant.

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, crews are evacuating a one-block area around the Go Mart at 1310 Viand Street. He says they are also diverting traffic around the area.

Miller says the call initially came in around 8:15 p.m.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.