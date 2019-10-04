Back in the band: Local teen defeats cancer and returns to the field

BUFFALO, W.Va., (WOWK) – There’s only one sousaphone player in the Buffalo High School Marching Band. You could say Logan Pennington kind of sticks out. But he stands out for more reasons than one.

Logan, is a cancer survivor.



“I got diagnosed with Myeloid Sarcoma,” says Pennington. “It was just a long journey because I had to go through a bone marrow (transplant) and all that.”



Myleloid Sarcoma is a form of cancer that starts in bone, muscle, connective tissues, blood vessels or fat cells.

Logan’s cancer was discovered in April of 2018. The discovery was followed by surgery, then chemo and radiation of the tumors that were found, then a bone marrow transplant from a donor discovered half way around the world in Germany.



The Pennington family moved into the Ronald McDonald house while Logan was being treated in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. After the bone marrow transplant, they faced 100 days of waiting to see if the treatment worked. It was grueling. Logan lost his hair and it was hard on his body.

Logan Pennington receives bone marrow treatment at Nationwide Childrens Hospital in Columbus, Ohio in 2018 – Pennington family photo

“I had to keep my body healthy and I had to do some exercises because you’ve got to make sure…because they tried to prevent me from getting pneumonia. So I just kind of went with it. I didn’t complain about it,” said Pennington who at the time was a freshman in Buffalo High School in Putnam County.



Even as Logan and his family were fighting cancer, a movement was born called “Logan Strong.” Fundraisers were held for the family. There were also church events and bone marrow drives and awareness was raised about fighting childhood cancer.

Shirt with “Logan Strong” logo worn by supporters of Logan Pennington while he was in the hospital

Several months after the bone marrow transplant, medical teams delivered the good news that Logan was cured.

This summer, Logan returned to the band. Tim Huffman is the new director of the Buffalo High School marching band and he says Logan returned from his treatment and has become a solid leader in the unit.

Logan Pennington on the field with his Buffalo HS Marching Band fellow members as they competed September 28, 2019 in Poca, WV.

“He hasn’t slacked off one bit. He’s probably one of the leaders of the group that’s pushed everyone. He’s been a pretty inspirational story for this whole group that, no matter what you go through, you keep pushing and overcome anything,” says Huffman.

The goal of anyone who has suffered a life-threatening illness is to just get back to some form of normalcy. Logan did that on Saturday, September 28 as he participated in his first band contest since his illness. It was a 90° day and under the watchful eye of his mother, father and brother, Logan did just fine in the heat. Just like his battle against cancer, he didn’t complain.

Sousaphone player Logan Pennington back in his first marching band c

“It feels good to get back into the flow of it. It wasn’t too hard getting back into the groove. I’m grateful for that,” he said.

It’s easy to see where Logan gets his thankful attitude from when you speak to his parents Janet and Kenny. They often speak of their Christian faith and their thankfulness that Logan is cured.

“I can honestly say I’ve never cried at a band festival before, but, when you see a miracle, that this community supported and prayed for back in pristine condition, without any long lasting effects of his chemotherapy… we’re just so blessed that he’s here and so excited that he’s … see how tall and strong he is, we’re just so blessed,” said Janet Pennington.



Buffalo HS sousaphone player Logan Pennington watches other bands after his first performance back on the competition field after beating cancer

“It’s a very emotional time to see him back on the field. Something he enjoyed, and he missed for the last year, then to get back with his friends, it’s been an emotional time to see him back out,” added his father Kenny.

Logan‘s story is really just beginning. He has plans to go to college, perhaps at Marshall University where he’d like to be in the marching band. He’d like to be a nurse specializing in pediatrics.

Logan Pennington healthy and ready to drive – Pennington Family photo



He has a mature view of life that many people may never achieve.



“Don’t take anything for granted because, you know, it can just be taken away so fast, and you don’t know how much you appreciate it,” he said.

To look back at the year-long journey of Logan Pennington’s fight against myeloid sarcoma, you can check the Facebook page, Logan Strong

The Pennington family also urges people to check out the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders and their Coalition to Unite and Fight Childhood Cancer.