“Back the Blue” rally takes place; counter-protesters rally

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nearly 100 West Virginians gathered on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol to rally for “blue lives” today.

The idea was to support local police, but counter-protesters wanted their voices heard too.

Hostility surrounded the capitol dome, but both parties kept this rally peaceful.

This was the first “Back the Blue” rally to take place at the Capitol and those who came out to support the cause said they do not support the behavior which resulted in the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“Don’t make no mistake about it. We do not support unconstitutional law enforcement.” Jason McCoy, organizer of the event

But as seen across the nation and now in the Mountain State, counter-protesters are demanding to defund the police to fix a broken justice system.

“We say abolish the police, we mean fully getting rid of a system that is broken and doesn’t work to serve human beings and we want to replace it with something that is more equitable for everyone and humane.” Iama Berkman, the counter-protest organizer

Both parties say they will continue rallying to support their causes in the coming weeks.

