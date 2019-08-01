Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend

DALY CITY, CA – AUGUST 13: School teacher Liza Gleason shops for back to school supplies at a Target store August 13, 2008 in Daly City, California. With stores gearing up for back to school shopping, the Commerce Department reported today that retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July, the first time in five months. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies and materials begins Friday, Aug. 2. However, there are things to know about the holiday, including what does and does not qualify to be tax-free.

There are three types of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website, the following items are eligible for tax-free status:

School supplies:

binders index cards manila paper book bags index card boxes colored paper calculators legal pads poster board, construction paper cellophane tape lunch boxes pencil boxes and other school supply boxes blackboard chalk markers pencil sharpeners compasses notebooks pencils composition books paper pens crayons loose leaf ruled notebook paper protractors erasers copy paper rulers folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila) graph paper scissors glue, paste, and paste sticks tracing paper writing tablets highlighters

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to:

shirts sandals coats and jackets beach capes and coats blouses boots rainwear costumes sweaters overshoes ear muffs baby receiving blankets pants; shorts slippers belts and suspenders diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers/rubber pants skirts steel-toed shoes neckties garters and garter belts dresses underwear scarves girdles uniforms (athletic and nonathletic) socks and stockings aprons (household and shop) formal wear shoes and shoelaces hosiery lab coats wedding apparel insoles for shoes pantyhose athletic supporters gloves and mittens for general use sneakers footlets bathing suits and caps hats and caps

Items used for business or trade are not eligible for the tax-free holiday.

The holiday extends all weekend from Friday, Aug. 2 at 12 am through Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 pm.

For more information on what is or isn’t applied to the tax-free, you can find the frequently asked questions on the tax-free holiday HERE.

For more general information about the sales tax holiday, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with questions regarding the information can contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or can be e-mailed here.