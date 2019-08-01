Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies and materials begins Friday, Aug. 2. However, there are things to know about the holiday, including what does and does not qualify to be tax-free.
There are three types of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:
- An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
- An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
- An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less
According to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website, the following items are eligible for tax-free status:
School supplies:
|binders
|index cards
|manila paper
|book bags
|index card boxes
|colored paper
|calculators
|legal pads
|poster board, construction paper
|cellophane tape
|lunch boxes
|pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
|blackboard chalk
|markers
|pencil sharpeners
|compasses
|notebooks
|pencils
|composition books
|paper
|pens
|crayons
|loose leaf ruled notebook paper
|protractors
|erasers
|copy paper
|rulers
|folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
|graph paper
|scissors
|glue, paste, and paste sticks
|tracing paper
|writing tablets
|highlighters
“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to:
|shirts
|sandals
|coats and jackets
|beach capes and coats
|blouses
|boots
|rainwear
|costumes
|sweaters
|overshoes
|ear muffs
|baby receiving blankets
|pants; shorts
|slippers
|belts and suspenders
|diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers/rubber pants
|skirts
|steel-toed shoes
|neckties
|garters and garter belts
|dresses
|underwear
|scarves
|girdles
|uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)
|socks and stockings
|aprons (household and shop)
|formal wear
|shoes and shoelaces
|hosiery
|lab coats
|wedding apparel
|insoles for shoes
|pantyhose
|athletic supporters
|gloves and mittens for general use
|sneakers
|footlets
|bathing suits and caps
|hats and caps
Items used for business or trade are not eligible for the tax-free holiday.
The holiday extends all weekend from Friday, Aug. 2 at 12 am through Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 pm.
For more information on what is or isn’t applied to the tax-free, you can find the frequently asked questions on the tax-free holiday HERE.
For more general information about the sales tax holiday, CLICK HERE.
Anyone with questions regarding the information can contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or can be e-mailed here.