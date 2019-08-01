Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend

by: Clayton Castle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies and materials begins Friday, Aug. 2. However, there are things to know about the holiday, including what does and does not qualify to be tax-free.

There are three types of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website, the following items are eligible for tax-free status:

School supplies:

bindersindex cardsmanila paper
book bagsindex card boxescolored paper
calculatorslegal padsposter board, construction paper
cellophane tapelunch boxespencil boxes and other school supply boxes
blackboard chalkmarkerspencil sharpeners
compassesnotebookspencils
composition bookspaperpens
crayonsloose leaf ruled notebook paperprotractors
eraserscopy paperrulers
folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)graph paperscissors
glue, paste, and paste stickstracing paperwriting tablets
highlighters

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to:

shirtssandalscoats and jacketsbeach capes and coats
blousesbootsrainwearcostumes
sweatersovershoesear muffsbaby receiving blankets
pants; shortsslippersbelts and suspendersdiapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers/rubber pants
skirtssteel-toed shoesnecktiesgarters and garter belts
dressesunderwearscarvesgirdles
uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)socks and stockingsaprons (household and shop)formal wear
shoes and shoelaceshosierylab coatswedding apparel
insoles for shoespantyhoseathletic supportersgloves and mittens for general use
sneakersfootletsbathing suits and capshats and caps

Items used for business or trade are not eligible for the tax-free holiday.

The holiday extends all weekend from Friday, Aug. 2 at 12 am through Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 pm.

For more information on what is or isn’t applied to the tax-free, you can find the frequently asked questions on the tax-free holiday HERE.

For more general information about the sales tax holiday, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with questions regarding the information can contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or can be e-mailed here.

