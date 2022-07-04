(WOWK) — As people head back to work after the July 4th holiday, storms also return to the forecast. With all of the heat and humidity in place, the storms could be strong to severe.

Predictor model output for late morning Tuesday

Models indicate a “northwest flow” scenario in which storms form in the Midwest, turn in to squall lines of storms and move to the southeast across our area with strong winds, heavy downpours and the chance for storm damage.

SPC Severe storm risk outlook for Tuesday

The severe weather risk outlook area for Tuesday is very broad as models are having a hard time pinning down the exact region where storms will form. That’s because a projected line of storms could form a secondary area of storms due to the cool outflow from the initial storms, adding lift of the warm, humid air in place. That can easily form storms that would not necessarily show up on a weather model so the area that needs to be watched closely Tuesday is very broad. The slight risk is the second out of 5 categories on the severe weather risk scale.

Tornado risk area for Tuesday shows the risk is low

The tornado risk is not high but it is not zero either. Wind is the top risk for severe storms on Tuesday.

Wednesday features a few more chances for severe storms with models showing a few rounds of storms that would come by in rounds.

Wind once again is the top risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather risk outlook area for Wednesday

We should remain very flexible on timing for these rounds of storms as Nature can speed up or slow down their arrival in this setup.

