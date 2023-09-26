GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A bald eagle is recovering from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police, the incident happened Sept. 25, 2023, near Dawson.

Officials say due to the quick actions of a nearby resident and the WV DNR Police, it took less than an hour for the 4-year-old male bald eagle to be taken for care. According to officials, the eagle has a concussion and some spinal cord bruising that prevents him from standing.

When the eagle first came in, his feet were balled up from his impact with the car, however they had opened up by the end of the day, officials say. Three Rivers Avian Center says they are hoping that he will be able to stand soon.

According to the center, the bald eagle’s lead toxicity is low, however he remains in intensive care and is on medication for pain and swelling.