Bank and credit card companies offer customers COVID-19 debt relief

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Coronavirus has left hundreds of thousand of people due unemployed and unable to make ends meet. Because of the financial strain, the outbreak has caused many banks and credit card companies to offer debt relief.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, $4.2 trillion dollars is the total consumer debt in America. Each consumer on average has over $12,000 in debt which is made up of things like a mortgage, car and student loans, and credit card debt.

B6 Credit Fix in Poca, West Virginia is a credit counseling service ran by Blanks Wiley, who said falling behind on your bills has consequences.

“Not just interest, but late payments, like your water bill, your electricity and that type of deal, all those can incur late payments, your best course of action from my experience with credit repairing is to stay in communication with every company,” said Wiley.

Because of the pandemic, many major banks and credit card companies are cutting customers some slack by lowering interest rates, waiving late fees and pushing back payments.

13 News Reporter Haley Kosik banks through Chase and called customer service to get a recorded messages saying are credit card members will be given a one-time three month payment delay.

“Every company wants to get paid and they want you to pay them. The best thing is if you stay in communication with them, you’re 9/10 more likely to get someone to work with you if you communicate and make a note in their system that this is going on,” said Wiley.

Not only is communication good, but it’s also a good idea to keep records from your employers as proof of your situation, and during these times indoors, it is advised you avoid online shopping and only buy the essentials.