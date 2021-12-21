Barboursville honors high school band director with day named after him

A decade of state titles for the band from Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Tuesday, December 21, 2021 has been declared “Timothy James” day in the Village of Barboursville by Mayor Chris Tatum. James is the director of the 10 time West Virginia State Champion high school marching band at Cabell-Midland High School.

Timothy James (left) honored with proclamation by Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum (right) Photo: Christy Scibek

In a ceremony at the Village Council meeting held at the Barboursville Middle School, Tatum read a proclamation in honor of James and to recognize the band’s 10th consecutive state band title and first ever Governor’s Cup win this past fall.

Proclamation of Timothy James Day in Barboursville

Everybody knows there are 10 state championships under this man’s belt… that’s a pretty amazing feat and we wanted to honor Mr. James and the Marching Knights this evening. Chris Tatum, Mayor of Barboursville

“Tim James is the winningest marching band director in the state’s history with 153 grand championships,” said Randall Reid-Smith, the Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History who was also in attendance.

Cabell Midland Marching Knights perform “I Too Am An American” at Philip Barbour HS – Video: Susan Adkins

Under James direction, along with his staff, the Cabell Midland Marching Knights had an undefeated competition season in 2021 including wins at the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational and the Inaugural Governor’s Cup at the end of October.

James has been a marching band director, music and arts teacher for nearly 40 years and has led bands to contest victories at Cabell Midland, James Monroe and Huntington High School through his career.

“Mr. James is a respectable teacher with great passion for music. I am thankful for his dedication to helping students enjoy and develop their potential musical talent,” says one of his current students, Owen Scibek.

The Jazz Knights band from the school played Christmas music for those in attendance at the Council meeting and James tells 13 News he is “very honored” with the proclamation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.