CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being taken to the hospital following a pursuit on Friday evening.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the pursuit started after deputies received a complaint call from the Walmart in Barboursville. When deputies arrived there, the suspect fled the scene and the pursuit started along Route 60.

After about 5 minutes, the pursuit ended at Alternate Route 10 and Route 60, and the suspect was eventually arrested, according to Zerkle.

However, during the pursuit, two Sheriff’s cruisers collided. One of the deputies involved was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.