BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A restaurant in Barboursville will be closing its doors for good after serving the community one more time on Saturday.

Main Street on Central which is well-known for serving fresh seafood and hand cut steaks announced their closure on social media.

In the Facebook post, the owners thanked their customers for the years of support and loyalty.

“We want to thank each and every one of you for the memories and moments we have shared together over the years. Please join us one last time to enjoy some of your favorite dishes before we close our doors. You, our customers, made this journey wonderful.”

In a separate post, the owners confirmed that the location is under new ownership and something else will take its place.