KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Fire departments across the nation are continuing to face a shortage in firefighters.

Multiple local fire departments in the St. Alban’s area are working to solve that problem, coming together to help train aspiring first responders.

Saturday, a handful of first responders in training completed their finals steps in becoming a firefighter.

“These people have given up 140 to 160 hours away from their families over the last 6 months to help their community for free,” said WVU fire service extension instructor, Tom Miller. “I think it’s tremendous.”

Saturdays final test involved live fire training drills. The training simulations provided different challenges and obstacles including furnace fires, roll over fires, and search and rescues.

“Practice makes perfect,” said Miller. “In the emergency service we don’t get a second chance. When you or your family or mother or father call for us, that’s not the time for us to learn. That’s not the place for on the job training.”

Those training say getting to this point has been no easy feat, as they battle dangerous conditions with 800 degree heat, all while wearing 40 pounds of gear.

However, new firefighter Logan Winthrow says the hardest part was not being able to help his community during its time of need.

“The biggest challenges I had to deal with was not being able to help out with my department and community, until I’m done with this,” said Winthrow.

Winthrow’s family came to cheer him on and show their support, as he finally fulfills his goal of becoming a firefighter.

“We are very proud of him,” said Winthrow’s kids, Milah and Madix. “He did a super good job.”

He even inspired some of the next generation along the way.



“I want to be a firefighter,” said Milah and Madix.