Baylor capitalizes on West Virginia turnovers to beat Mountaineers in Waco

West Virginia turnovers turned into Baylor points as the top-ranked Bears took the win over West Virginia, 70-59.

The Mountaineers committed 22 turnovers in the game, tying their season-high and giving the Bears to capitalize for 21 points on the other end. Comparitively, Baylor gave up 20 of their own turnovers but WVU could only generate 9 points from them.

The Bears built their leads on a series of three runs throughout the first half. The first came from their attacking the rim, with all 8 points coming inside or from the line. The next two runs of 7 and 8 points came from all over the court, including a trio of three-pointers from guard Jared Butler.

West Virginia once again struggled to get their offense off the ground, shooting 30.8 percent from the field. This was exacerbated by 12 turnovers, which several times came on the heels of defensive stops.

Fouls came early for forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. Culver played just 10 minutes in the first half, spending much of the half on the bench with 3 fouls. Oscar Tshiebwe played most of the half but earned his second before halftime.

Like their opponents on the top of the scoreboard, the Mountaineers were able to put together a run of their own before halftime to cut the Bears’ lead to 11.

The second half started similarly for Baylor. After getting an 8-0 run out of the gate, the Bears followed that up with a 12-1 run that lasted just over 3 minutes.

West Virginia’s scoring woes persisted into the second period. They shot 37.9 percent in the second half, but got a big boost from guard Taz Sherman’s career-high 20 points.

Foul trouble caught up to the Mountaineers, as Tshiebwe would take the bench after fouling out with 11 points. Culver still remained on the bench, playing just 3 minutes in the second half.

Jared Butler led the Bears in scoring, dropping 21 points. Matthew Mayer and Davion Mitchell also made double figures in scoring with 13 points each.

A surge from Sherman late would give West Virginia the final 11-1 run through the final buzzer, but that would be too little, too late.

The victory for Baylor gives them their 22nd consecutive victory, which extends their record for the longest win streak by a Big 12 team.

West Virginia’s loss is their third straight, the longest such skid of the season, and drops them to 18-7 on the year and 6-6 in Big 12 play. Next for them is Oklahoma State, who makes the trek to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.