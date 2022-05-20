(WOWK) — With Memorial Day weekend just a week away, more and more people from the WOWK-TV viewing area will be packing up their beach gear and heading to the south and east for their favorite sandy spot.

Water temperatures are indeed warming up, with most popular locations showing water temperatures well into the 70s.

In the image above, you can pick out the warm Gulf Stream current which flows north, parallel to the shore and you can also see where the water temperatures drop sharply north of where the current flows out to the east. Virginia Beach and Ocean City water temperatures are in the 60s, compared to the areas south of Cape Hatteras.

As for the weather, we have a chance of scattered showers and storms both days this weekend, but it will not likely be an all-day kind of rain.

Saturday overall weather outlook

Sunday overall weather outlook

If you would like to know more about local conditions, our company (NEXSTAR) has TV stations and weather departments all up and down the east coast!

