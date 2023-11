NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Spicing up the weekend, the annual Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales Beerfest and Chili Cookoff brings in a crowd of taste-testers.

Organizers say the annual cookoff is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and features red, salsa, and homestyle recipes. The winners of the cookoff will move forward to the 2024 World Chili Championships.

Along with chili sampling, the event also featured craft beer, other food trucks, artisan vendors, and many more fun activities.