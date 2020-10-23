Good News with 13

Belle of Louisville comes to the Tri-State

News

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, (WOWK) – The Belle of Louisville is making its trip from Louisville, Kentucky to Gallipolis, Ohio for its five-year inspection at 7 miles per hour.

It’s being brought to a dry dock, lifted above the water and checked for any deficiencies. The bottom of the boat will also be painted.

This is rare for the boat to come up to our region because Amherst-Madison is one of the only places that can do a dry dock for the boat, other businesses have closed that used to perform this work downriver.

Built in 1914, the Belle is the only remaining authentic steamboat from the great American packet boat era. A National Historic Landmark and an icon of the Louisville waterfront, the Belle is the most widely traveled steamboat in American history.

