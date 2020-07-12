Belmont Co. Animal Shelter opens to public; new rules under COVID-19

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — For a while during the pandemic, the Belmont County Animal Shelter was closed to the public.

The staff was still there full-time to care for the animals, but people were not allowed to come in and browse.

Now, they’ve reopened, but with new rules. Staff members say they have many dogs and cats in need of a forever home and potential adopters just need to pre-apply.

As far as coming out and seeing the animals, we are open. We’re doing by appointment-only with approved application. That way, you would only have to make one trip here. We have you approved—we’ll set up a time that you can come out. If you like the animal, you can take it the same day. If it’s not a good fit, you’re not obligated to take a dog or a cat. Lisa Williams, Dog Warden – Belmont County

For more information, please call the shelter at (740) 695-4708.

Face coverings are requested, but not required. They have found that some dogs become agitated at the sight of a person wearing a mask.

