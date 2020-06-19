SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT (WFLA/CNN) – One of the first major businesses to explicitly support efforts to defund police departments, Ben & Jerry’s posted a Juneteenth message calling on Americans to “dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all.”
The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means: “That we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety.”
The company added that even now, in 2020, “We know that Black men, women, and children are not fully free. They’re not free to live their own lives in their own skin, free of harassment, free of violence, and free of fear. It’s long past time for that change.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Unconventional celebration: Jewel City honors senior class of 2020
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia
- Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs
- No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week
- WVU Athletics take to social media to honor Juneteenth
- Red handprints stamped on steps and walls of Ohio Statehouse
- Mom thanks Amazon driver for fulfilling young son’s ‘additional instructions’ on delivery
- Navy upholds firing of aircraft carrier captain in virus outbreak