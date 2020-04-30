Berkeley County man among latest COVID-19 deaths, WV “Safer at Home” order announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A 74-year-old Berkeley County man is among three new reported COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia on Thursday, April 30.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the other two patients who died were both from Kanawha County: A 71-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia. Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary in a press release sent at 5 p.m.

The state is now reporting a total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths, and 1,125 positive cases.

Thursday was also the first day of West Virginia’s reopening, with hospitals now allowed to take on elective medical procedures at their discretion, if they have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and follow CDC guidelines.

Also Thursday, Governor Jim Justice revealed his plan to convert the stay-at-home order to a “safer at home” order, to go in effect on Monday, May 4. He said the amendment comes after data showing “the cumulative rate of positive COVID-19 tests under 3 percent” over three days.

With West Virginia’s reopening plan, starting May 4, certain eligible businesses will be allowed to reopen (but not required to) with continued adherence to social distancing, proper sanitizing and face coverings.

Eligible businesses allowed to open on May 4 in West Virginia include:

Small businesses with less than 10 employees

Professional Services (by appointment only and waiting in vehicle instead of inside)

Hair and nail salons, barbershops

Dog grooming

Outdoor dining at restaurants

Churches and funerals with limited gathering size Every other pew, physical distancing, face coverings



CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY as of April 30:

*West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports

Barbour (5), Berkeley (149), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).