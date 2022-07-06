FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that the state is investing $2.3 million into new development projects in Pike County.

Beshear says the projects include:

A new Senior Center – $1 million to build a new center at 134 Bank Street in Pikeville.

– $1 million to build a new center at 134 Bank Street in Pikeville. An expansion to the Brushy Creek-Sycamore water line – $708,826 in Cleaner Water Program funding will supply clean drinking water to 125 new residential customers and one newly constructed mining facility.

– $708,826 in Cleaner Water Program funding will supply clean drinking water to 125 new residential customers and one newly constructed mining facility. Improvements to Breaks Interstate Park – $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to enhance the recreational Ratliff Hole Area.

– $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to enhance the recreational Ratliff Hole Area. New crosswalks and pedestrian safety improvements – $201,747 to the City of Pikeville to improve pedestrian safety along a busy intersection from the Transportation Alternatives Program.

– $201,747 to the City of Pikeville to improve pedestrian safety along a busy intersection from the Transportation Alternatives Program. Upgrades to the Bob Amos Park Multi-Use Trail – $125,000 of funding will go toward resurfacing the multi-use trail at the park.

“All of these projects will make the lives of Pike County residents better,” said Beshear. “We are supporting communities all across the commonwealth, and today’s funding will help Eastern Kentucky for generations to come.”

No timeline was given to when these projects will be completed.