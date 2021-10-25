Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky latest update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 numbers are going down, but he is still urging people to take precautions to keep the numbers trending in the right direction.

Today, the state reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths brought the state to 736,724 total COVID-19 cases and 9,640 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of today’s newly reported cases, 112 were in Kentuckians 18 and younger.

The state’s positivity rate is currently recorded at 5.84%.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says 919 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 281 are in the ICU and 157 are on ventilators.