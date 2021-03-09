Beshear gives COVID-19 status update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

The governor said yesterday’s COVID-19 report includes the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14, with 331 new reported cases. Kentucky has seen eight straight weeks of declining cases.

The governor also confirmed 10 deaths related to the virus.

Beshear also announced on Monday that 25% of Kentucky adults have now received at least one dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.