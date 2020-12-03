Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

As of yesterday there were 186,765 total COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.

This comes after the governor announced the state’s worst-ever COVID-19 report on Tuesday. Beshear confirmed 35 deaths, 4,151 new cases, and a positivity rate of 9.59% on Dec. 1, 2020.

