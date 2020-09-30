Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Yesterday, the governor reported the state had recorded its second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases, placing the Bluegrass State “on pace” to potentially surpass last week’s highest-recorded weekly total of cases. The total for the week of Sept. 21 was 4,949 new cases.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, state health officials confirmed 1,018 new COVID-19 cases. 157 of those cases were among children under 18, and 303 were college students. The new cases brought the state to 67,856 total cases of COVID-19. Beshear also reported eight additional deaths, which brought the state to 1,170 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

