UPDATE: (4:34 P.M. Aug. 11, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced this afternoon that a 39th person in Breathitt County has died in connection to the flooding that hit eastern parts of the state two weeks ago.

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says after two weeks of emergency-phase response to the devastating flooding that swept through parts of eastern Kentucky, the state is now moving toward a stabilization phase.

Sadly, the governor also confirmed another death related to the flooding, bringing the total to 38 Kentuckians who have died. Two women from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County also remain missing.

The governor says this next phase of response will include getting people out of congregate settings and into more stable temporary housing, removing remaining debris, and making sure people have access to recovery assistance programs including getting them the government documents lost in the flooding.

Beshear says FEMA Mobile Registration centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Breathitt County

421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky

Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rt. 80, Langley Kentucky

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky

Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Road, Whitesburg, Kentucky

Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Kentucky

15308 US 23 S, Jenkins, Kentucky

Beshear says only five waste water systems are inoperable, down from 18 that were inoperable after the flooding first hit July 28.

“I think it’s important that we first acknowledge that this has been an unprecedented flooding disaster, but at the same time it has been an unprecedented response,” Beshear said. “I have never seen flooding do so much damage, so much harm, leave so much destruction, but I have never seen such a response in two weeks, looking at the amount of damage, and that credit goes to everybody.”

According to the governor, efforts from the Kentucky National Guard, the West Virginia National Guard, the Tennessee National Guard, the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resulted in a combined 1,334 rescues in flooded areas:

“A lot of good work has been done. The first and most important part of an emergency phase is search and rescue,” Beshear said of the emergency phase response. “Thousands of people we would have otherwise lost we were able to get out and get to safety.”

The governor says rescues include:

The Kentucky National Guard rescued 338 people by aircraft and 59 people and two dogs by boat.

The Tennessee National Guard rescued 157 people by air.

The West Virginia National Guard rescued 26 people by air.

The Kentucky State Police assisted with 624 rescues.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted with 130 water rescues.

“Losing 38 Kentuckians – children of God – is tough. It’s real tough, and we mourn with those families,” Beshear said. “But when you see those pictures, when you see the video, or when you stand in the communities that this water went through – it is a miracle that we did not lose more people. I give that both to God and to the people that are out there and answered his call to service and ultimately helped their fellow citizens.”

How you can help:

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.