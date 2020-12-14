Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19 vaccines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

Earlier today, Beshear was at the University of Louisville Hospital to witness the first five COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to win approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first shipments of the vaccine were received Sunday, Dec. 13; less than 24 hours later, they were administered to five doctors.

Kentucky is expected to receive 12,675 vaccine vials that will soon make their way to 11 regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood.

25,350 will be delivered to CVS and Walgreens, destined for long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

Today, indoor dining is allowed in restaurants and bars with 50% capacity in the Bluegrass State. Beshear had closed down indoor dining for bars and restaurants for three weeks following a spike in COVID-19 cases.