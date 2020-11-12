Beshear updates KY on COVID-19 as cases continue to rise

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m., Thursday Nov. 12.
Yesterday, the governor expressed his concern over growing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the Bluegrass State, saying “This entire state is in danger…” Health officials reported a record-breaking 2,700 cases Wednesday, 14 additional deaths and a positivity rate of 8.12%.
Since the pandemic began, the Bluegrass State has reported 127,344 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,604 deaths.
In Wednesday’s current incidence rate map, 91 of the state’s 120 counties are red, meaning they have a critical rate of COVID-19 spread. 27 counties are orange, and only two counties remain yellow.
