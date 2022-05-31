(WOWK) — Summer-like temperatures have dominated the forecast the first half of the week but a big shift is coming for the end of the week thanks to the arrival of showers and storms especially by Thursday.

Predictor model output showing scattered storms on Thursday near a cold front

A cold front currently in the middle part of the nation will slide into our area and is expected to bring us showers and storms on Thursday. A few of the storms could even reach severe limits based on the chance for strong winds.

Thursday severe storm risk outlook from the Storm Prediction Center

While there could be a few strong wind gusts and embedded downpours, the overall weather models keep many areas below an inch of rain between now and Friday. Some models however do show the chance for storms to flow over the same areas in repetition, so there could be a few pockets of localized flooding on streets or streams or small creeks.

Predictor rainfall model output by Friday morning

Once this front clears the area, we do anticipate some very comfortable temperatures Friday and Saturday before a big warmup Sunday. See the slideshow below of anticipated temperatures on the Predictor model.

The weekend looks dry for the most part with temperatures in the 80s however there will be some complicating factors. Weather models are struggling with what to do with a projected tropical system crossing into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days from Mexico.

“Spaghetti model plots” of possible paths for the remnants of Agatha – a storm which came from the Pacific into Mexico and could re-form in the Gulf of Mexico

Once those details become clearer we will know more about what happens from Sunday onward in our local forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

