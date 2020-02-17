‘BEST IN SHOW’: Siba the standard poodle won the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Here’s a look at her victory tour

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Siba the standard poodle won “Best in Show” at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The next day, she started her victory tour.

Siba and her handler Chrystal Murray Clas stopped by the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday. The prize-winning pooch and her handler posed for some photos on an observation deck. Siba even had time to take in the view of the city.

Their next stop: Sardi’s restaurant for a snack. Siba was served chicken on a silver platter. It’s the only food the poodle likes to eat, according to her handler. Siba got her fur brushed throughout the luncheon, even switching up her hairdo after her snack.

“Every now and then you get a show dog that almost just does everything naturally, and that was really the case with her,” Chrystal Murray Clas says, “She kind of just makes us all look really good as she does her thing.

The Westminster Kennel Club says Siba is the fifth standard poodle to win “Best in Show” at the dog show.

