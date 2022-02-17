CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More jobs are coming to the Mountain State in an area that could really use the extra help. A local tech company in Kanawha County is starting a training program to increase broadband around the state.

Technology has always been a passion for Tim Taylor, and that’s why he’s sharing it with others around the mountain state with his company TLTEK. He wants to train people to install low voltage and fiber optic cable and wiring. He says this is a lifetime skillset and will give people a better quality of life.

“You can’t just go to the unemployment office and find someone who has this type of skillset because the demand is high. We decided to start doing training ourselves,” says Taylor.

Taylor has applied for a federal grant of $80,000 dollars and hopes it will be matched when discussed at the Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday night.

“It’s definitely job creation and we’re looking at doing forty people on the West Side of Charleston and 80 people in Montgomery.”

Taylor says broadband has always been an issue with the hills and mountains and wants to contribute to fixing the problem. As soon as the funding is approved, Taylor will buy the products. He’s hoping to start training this summer.

“Being able to take a skillset like this and being able to train people in a very short period of time is pretty incredible if I have to say so myself.”