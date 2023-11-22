(WOWK) — Thanksgiving weather looks to improve for many outdoor events and should remain seasonal for several days until the late portion of the long holiday weekend. There are many local 5K walks or runs early Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s.

Deer hunting continues in West Virginia as well with the gun-buck season and some really good conditions for those heading to the woods on Thanksgiving morning.

Also of note, the annual community tackle football game known as The Commode Bowl in Dunbar kicks off for the 75th edition Thursday afternoon. The weather will be great with sunshine and temps topping out in the 50s.

Black Friday shoppers will see temperatures in the 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies as the sun rises.

Saturday, football fans in Huntington will have a chance to watch Marshall play with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Arkansas State. Temperatures will be seasonal. It will be dry with temps falling into the 30s after the game so bundle up.

The next rounds of possible rain is projected for Sunday as many people are traveling home. This could change into some mountain snow showers by Monday morning. See the slideshow below for a projection of what the weather should look like.

Next week look a little cooler with highs starting in the 40s.

