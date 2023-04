ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A person riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car Thursday night on Route 60 in St. Albans.

All lanes of Route 60 were closed for several hours but have reopened. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened before midnight near Oliver Street.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash. Another person was hit and killed earlier this week in Kanawha County.