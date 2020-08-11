Biden selects running mate, expected to be revealed as early as today, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) — Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president, as early as today, according to CNN.
The presumptive Democratic nominee in this year’s presidential election has previously said he will choose a woman to be his running mate.
Here are some of the names that have been floated around as a potential choice for VP:
- Kamala Harris: U.S. senator from California, former presidential candidate
- Val Demings: U.S. representative from Florida, former chief of the Orlando Police Department
- Elizabeth Warren: U.S. senator from Massachusetts, former presidential candidate
- Keisha Lance Bottoms: Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia
- Susan Rice: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
- Michelle Lujan Grisham: Governor of New Mexico
- Tammy Duckworth: U.S. senator from Illinois, Purple Heart recipient
Earlier this week, Biden said he would make his pick for vice president in the first week of August but did not say when he would publicly announce his choice.
It is expected he will make the announcement before the Democratic National Convention begins on Aug. 17, 2020.
