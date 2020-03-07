Biden to make campaign stops in Ohio

News
Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Joe Biden plans to make campaign stops in Ohio on March 10, capping off a week of campaigning in Ohio, Mississippi and Michigan

Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.

Biden will appear at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, located at 1063 E. 30th St., in Cleveland. Doors to the event will open at 8:15 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP here.

Biden also plans to stop at Columbus on March 10. No further details on this stop are available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events