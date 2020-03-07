Biden to make campaign stops in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Joe Biden plans to make campaign stops in Ohio on March 10, capping off a week of campaigning in Ohio, Mississippi and Michigan

Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.



Biden will appear at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, located at 1063 E. 30th St., in Cleveland. Doors to the event will open at 8:15 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP here.

Biden also plans to stop at Columbus on March 10. No further details on this stop are available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories