Big 12 announces conferences, networks agree early season game time selections will be extended

Don’t plan out your football weekends in Morgantown quite yet.

As football programs begin to set dates for their return to workouts on campus, the Big 12 Conference announced that both conferences and networks have agreed to extend early season game time selections past their June 1 deadline.

‼️ Football Game Times ‼️



Conferences and TV networks agree to extend early season game time selections beyond the standard June 1 deadline. Times will be announced at a later date.@espn | @FOXSports | @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/RtZf1oSkWb — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 26, 2020

Normally a portion of a team’s schedule will have a kickoff time and a network by this deadline. Last season, four of West Virginia’s games — Missouri, NC State, Baylor and TCU — were set before the summer.

