Big 12 schools begin announcing fan safety measures inside stadiums

The Big 12 Conference has officially green-lit football season for 2020, and some of the league’s schools will be among the first teams to allow spectators in their venues since the genesis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor was the first of the conference’s ten member schools to make an announcement: the Bears will allow crowds of up to 25 percent capacity into McLane Stadium for home games, and may consider increasing that cap later in the season to provide single game ticket opportunities to fans.

That number seems to be the happy medium for other schools in the conference. Shortly after Baylor’s announcement, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech all announced their stadiums would be filled at the same capacity. CBS Sports is reporting that Texas is also considering an attendance cap at 25 percent.

All schools allowing spectators will require them to wear face coverings in the stadium, along with some additional precautions including a move to mobile-only ticketing. Oklahoma State went even further, prohibiting tailgating anywhere on their campus.

In May, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said they would limit their attendance to 30,000, which is roughly half capacity at Jack Trice Stadium.

WVU officials have said they are actively working with the proper entities to determine whether or not fans will be allowed at games this football season, but have not published a plan as of Thursday afternoon.

