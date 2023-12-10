(WOWK) — The unseasonably warm air has moved away Sunday, only to be replaced by developing snow with some respectable accumulations called for in the higher terrain areas of West Virginia. There are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect in some areas.

Cold air will advance and meet the existing rain Sunday afternoon and evening, turning the rain into snow in some areas. Most of the accumulation of snow will take place overnight and mainly in those areas to the east of I-79 and along and east of the WV Turnpike. The image below shows model output of snow by 7 a.m. Monday.

Roads in the lowland areas should be either damp or possibly dry while our exclusive StormTracker 13 Future Road Conditions model shows snowy and icy roads in the eastern portion of the 13 News viewing area. The image below shows 7:30 a.m. Monday projected road conditions.

Road temperatures for the region once again are coldest on Monday morning in the higher terrain in the eastern portion of the 13 News viewing area.

There will still be persistent upslope snow showers developing during the day in the higher mountain regions as seen on Predictor below:

There will only be a little extra daytime accumulation of snow expected as seen in the Predictor model output below. The image shows the likely total accumulation of snow through 7 p.m. Monday.

If we have school closings or delays in the mountain counties you will be able to track them here on our closings and delays page.

