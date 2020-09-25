Big High School Football matchups in the tri-state area close out September

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As we head into the final Friday of September we normally get a true feel of how some of our local high school football teams look after a couple of weeks of play. However, this year has featured a season like no other and with some teams yet to play under those Friday night lights, we will need a lot more time to get a clear picture.

Another edition of Friday Night Football comes your way tomorrow night at 11:15.

Here’s a check of some key area matchups

Our game of the week features Ravenswood hosting Summers County, we’ll have a live pre-game report from that one.

Man high school finally will play its first game of the year, they visit Wheeling Central.

Ironton looks to improve to 5-0 making the short trip to Chesapeake.

And with COVID-19 concerns behind them for now, Ashland also starts their season with a road meeting against Bourbon County.

