Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced it was canceling the men’s conference basketball tournament.  

Big Ten Statement:

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

