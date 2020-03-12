Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio on Thursday said that “F9” will now open on April 2, 2021. It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020.

The Fast and Furious movies are always big earners at the domestic and international box office and the absence of “F9” will impact the 2020 box office in a major way. The past two films have made over $1 billion. It is the first major summer movie to be delayed because of the outbreak.