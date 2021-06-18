Bikers rally in fight against child abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bikers Against Child Abuse rallied in Kanawha County to show their support for children who were allegedly abused at Horace Mann middle school last month. A teacher and two aides from this school are accused of the battery of two special needs students.

Bikers along with community members rallied outside of the Kanawha County Board of Education. They say there needs to be harsher penalties for teachers or anyone found guilty of child abuse.

Teacher Anthony Wilson and his aides Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, along with the Kanawha County Board of Education were named in two civil complaints filed by guardians of two students who attended Horace Mann Middle School. One of the aides is facing criminal charges for battery.

“It’s been a month now. I don’t know what’s happened to my son. My son was in that class. I still haven’t seen the first video,” April Woods, Parent of Child at Horace Mann Middle School.

Bikers Against Child Abuse work with law enforcement, Child Protective Services and Foster Care systems.

“There’s a lot of horrific things that happen to kids and they need support. Give a kid a little bit of support and show them someone is there and got their back,” Bob Doc, President of the Kanawha Valley Bikers Against Child Abuse said.

The organization is even more outraged since the children allegedly abused were in a special needs program.

“I’m scared to even leave her with anybody for the simple fact that she can’t tell me if somebody did anything to her,” Rosetta Ramsey, Parent of special needs child said.

Parents say in order to move forward; stricter measures need to be enforced.

“We definitely have to change some laws. We have videos in the rooms now so we should be watching those videos. We don’t watch the videos,” Woods said.

Earlier this week, the Kanawha County Board of Education sent out a statement saying, “We condemn these actions and we express our sincere empathy to the families of those students involved.”