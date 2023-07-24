CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People in Charleston can now rent Bird scooters to scoot around and enjoy the Mountain State’s capital city.

Charleston City Council reached an agreement with Bird, a scooter rental company, in May 2023. As part of the deal, Bird supplied 150 scooters for people in the city to ride.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Riding a scooter comes with great responsibility; the city of Charleston is reminding riders of the rules regarding motorized scooters. These include:

You can only ride them on roads with a speed limit of less than 30 mph.

You cannot ride them on sidewalks.

You cannot ride them on roadways, paths or other surfaces that are closed to bicycles.

You cannot ride with another passenger.

You must be 16 years old or older to operate any motorized scooter. Bird only allows riders that are 18 years or older.

You cannot have anything on the handlebars that prevents the driver from keeping at least one hand on the handlebars.

You cannot be attached to another vehicle.

You cannot ride a motorized scooter while under the influence.

The city says you cannot leave a motorized scooter lying on any sidewalk or park it on a sidewalk that leaves little room for pedestrians. They say they are working on figuring out the best way to park and use the scooters.