CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People in Charleston can now rent Bird scooters to scoot around and enjoy the Mountain State’s capital city.
Charleston City Council reached an agreement with Bird, a scooter rental company, in May 2023. As part of the deal, Bird supplied 150 scooters for people in the city to ride.
Riding a scooter comes with great responsibility; the city of Charleston is reminding riders of the rules regarding motorized scooters. These include:
- You can only ride them on roads with a speed limit of less than 30 mph.
- You cannot ride them on sidewalks.
- You cannot ride them on roadways, paths or other surfaces that are closed to bicycles.
- You cannot ride with another passenger.
- You must be 16 years old or older to operate any motorized scooter. Bird only allows riders that are 18 years or older.
- You cannot have anything on the handlebars that prevents the driver from keeping at least one hand on the handlebars.
- You cannot be attached to another vehicle.
- You cannot ride a motorized scooter while under the influence.
The city says you cannot leave a motorized scooter lying on any sidewalk or park it on a sidewalk that leaves little room for pedestrians. They say they are working on figuring out the best way to park and use the scooters.